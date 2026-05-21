A Better Future

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam
President of the Republic of Singapore
Singapore
Redefining Tech for
Hosted by IMDA at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit serves as the apex event of ATxSG, comprising two distinct experiences: The Plenary and The Village.
The Plenary presents an invitation-only conference exploring critical themes including agentic AI capabilities, embodied AI standards, enterprise adoption strategies, workforce adaptation, and practical governance models. These panels unfold across four strategic pillars: Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative.
The Village curates exclusive government-to-government and government-to-business roundtables where senior government officials, industry leaders and academia address and share digital challenges, alongside symposiums, workshops, showcases and networking sessions to cultivate digital partnerships between the public and private sector.
*In-person attendance is by invitation only.
President of the Republic of Singapore
Singapore
Minister for Digital Development and Information & Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group
Singapore
President
World Bank Group
Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer
Amazon.com Inc.
Chief Revenue Officer
OpenAI
Chief Executive Officer
Trip.com Group
Chairman
National Economic Council, Republic of Indonesia
Secretary-General
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
Chief Futurist
Salesforce
President & Chief Scientific Officer
FieldAI
Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President of Research
NVIDIA Corporation
Professor
University of Montreal