A Better Future

Hosted by IMDA at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit serves as the apex event of ATxSG, comprising two distinct experiences: The Plenary and The Village.

The Plenary presents an invitation-only conference exploring critical themes including agentic AI capabilities, embodied AI standards, enterprise adoption strategies, workforce adaptation, and practical governance models. These panels unfold across four strategic pillars: Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative.

The Village curates exclusive government-to-government and government-to-business roundtables where senior government officials, industry leaders and academia address and share digital challenges, alongside symposiums, workshops, showcases and networking sessions to cultivate digital partnerships between the public and private sector.

*In-person attendance is by invitation only.