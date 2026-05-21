ATxSG

Redefining Tech for

A Better Future

20 - 21 May 2026, Capella Singapore

About ATxSummit

Hosted by IMDA at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit serves as the apex event of ATxSG, comprising two distinct experiences: The Plenary and The Village.

The Plenary presents an invitation-only conference exploring critical themes including agentic AI capabilities, embodied AI standards, enterprise adoption strategies, workforce adaptation, and practical governance models. These panels unfold across four strategic pillars: Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative.

The Village curates exclusive government-to-government and government-to-business roundtables where senior government officials, industry leaders and academia address and share digital challenges, alongside symposiums, workshops, showcases and networking sessions to cultivate digital partnerships between the public and private sector.

*In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Guests-of-Honour

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam

President of the Republic of Singapore

Singapore

Mrs Josephine Teo

Mrs Josephine Teo

Minister for Digital Development and Information & Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group

Singapore

Headliners

HE Ajay Banga

HE Ajay Banga

President

World Bank Group

David Zapolsky

David Zapolsky

Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer

Amazon.com Inc.

Denise Dresser

Denise Dresser

Chief Revenue Officer

OpenAI

Jane Sun

Jane Sun

Chief Executive Officer

Trip.com Group

HE General (Ret.) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

HE General (Ret.) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Chairman

National Economic Council, Republic of Indonesia

HE Mathias Cormann

HE Mathias Cormann

Secretary-General

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Peter Schwartz

Peter Schwartz

Chief Futurist

Salesforce

Dr Shayegan Omidshafiei

Dr Shayegan Omidshafiei

President & Chief Scientific Officer

FieldAI

Dr William Dally

Dr William Dally

Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President of Research

NVIDIA Corporation

Professor Yoshua Bengio

Professor Yoshua Bengio

Professor

University of Montreal

View All Speakers and ModeratorsView Agenda

Partners

AmazonGoogleCNAAI SingaporeClifford ChanceSPARKTech for Good InstituteBowerGroupAsia SingaporeSG Women in TechSingapore Global NetworkStartupXPR NewswireAmazonGoogleCNAAI SingaporeClifford ChanceSPARKTech for Good InstituteBowerGroupAsia SingaporeSG Women in TechSingapore Global NetworkStartupXPR Newswire
View All Partners

Session Takeaways

Day 1 Agenda — Frontier Tech
Mid-Day Roundup: ATxSummit Day 1 Strategic Insights
Mid-Day Roundup Day 1 Video
End of Day Roundup: ATxSummit Day 1 Strategic Insights
Day 2 Agenda — Humanity
Mid-Day Roundup: ATxSummit Day 2 Global Economy & Trust Systems
End of Day Roundup: ATxSummit Day 2 Strategic Insights
View All Session Takeaways